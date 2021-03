© Instagram / madelaine petsch





AC Bonifacio relishes dance-off with Madelaine Petsch on ‘Riverdale’ and Benedict Cumberbatch, Madelaine Petsch Scheduled For Interviews On March 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”





Benedict Cumberbatch, Madelaine Petsch Scheduled For Interviews On March 16 «Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon» and AC Bonifacio relishes dance-off with Madelaine Petsch on ‘Riverdale’





Last News:

Sunday cold front to bring cooler temperatures and showers to the Rio Grande Valley.

Wesley Lynn Henderson Sr.

Echo Park closed after protests, arrests; repair and renovation project proceeds.

Baseball Takes A Pair From McDaniel Including Dramatic Walk-Off In Nightcap.

Owls sweep Bearcats, earn tournament bid – The Temple News.

Young giraffe celebrates first birthday at Santa Barbara Zoo.

Balanced effort helps Indiana knock off NC State, securing its first berth in women's basketball Elite Eight.

Mancuso, Richmond beat Elon 31-17.

Bruce, Sandoval on big league rosters, Maybin, Frazier cut.

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson suffers fractured right foot on Saturday against Bucks.

Boston's Grant Williams starting for inactive Kemba Walker on Saturday.