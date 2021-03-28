© Instagram / colin farrell





Colin Farrell admits he ‘expected couple of slaps’ when he came home but people were ‘always very decen... and Colin Farrell has always felt he's representing Ireland





Colin Farrell admits he ‘expected couple of slaps’ when he came home but people were ‘always very decen... and Colin Farrell has always felt he's representing Ireland





Last News:

Colin Farrell has always felt he's representing Ireland and Colin Farrell admits he ‘expected couple of slaps’ when he came home but people were ‘always very decen...

Halva cheeses recalled over fear of Salmonella.

Baylor goes inside, muscles past Villanova into Elite Eight.

Mullin Automotive Museum to reopen for the public from April 9.

Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup.

Virginia Beach police: body camera was turned off during officer-involved shooting death at Oceanfront.

Valley Asian American community gathers for march in Mesa to protest anti-Asian attacks.

Duke PG Jordan Goldwire to transfer for final season.

NBA Rumors: Thunder Shutting Down Al Horford For Offseason Trade.

Gov. Cox, Lt. Gov Henderson call for apology from Salt Lake County GOP chairman over 'reprehensible' letter.

Payment Deferrals Were a Lifeline for Millions During COVID. What Happens When Those End?

Bill Speltz: College football for real in April? Yes, the Grizzlies are mighty excited.

Comic-Con reveals dates for November 2021 in-person event.