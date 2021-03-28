© Instagram / wayne newton





Casa De Shenandoah, Former Mansion of Wayne Newton, Hits Market and Wayne Newton faces 2nd lawsuit alleging attack by pet monkey





Wayne Newton faces 2nd lawsuit alleging attack by pet monkey and Casa De Shenandoah, Former Mansion of Wayne Newton, Hits Market





Last News:

Netflix and Amazon gave daring Indian filmmakers hope. Now that's turning to fear.

Western New York colleges seek return to normalcy in fall semester.

New retail shop selling arts and crafts set to open in Timaru.

Comic-Con Plans In-Person Convention on Thanksgiving Weekend 2021.

Passenger on New Delhi-Varanasi Flight Tries to Open Emergency Door Mid-Air.

Western New York colleges seek return to normalcy in fall semester.

Late comeback falls short, Cajuns drop Saturday game to Coastal.

Race To Free Giant Ship From Suez Canal Continues.

First Lady Jill Biden to visit California next week for Cesar Chavez holiday.

Lakers reportedly «strong frontrunners» to sign Andre Drummond.