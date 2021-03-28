© Instagram / jared padalecki





MANTRA Labs Welcomes Actor and Mental Health Awareness Advocate Jared Padalecki to Executive Team and Jared Padalecki, Angela Bassett, and Many More Announced as Presenters at Critics Choice Awards





Jared Padalecki, Angela Bassett, and Many More Announced as Presenters at Critics Choice Awards and MANTRA Labs Welcomes Actor and Mental Health Awareness Advocate Jared Padalecki to Executive Team





Last News:

Middle Tennessee faces flash flooding threat after inches of rain fall.

Richmond native and star chef Brittanny Anderson's 'Top Chef' premiere is April 1.

Rust’s hat trick leads Penguins past Islanders 6-3.

Davis' jumper gives Arkansas 72-70 win over Oral Roberts.

Coastal Bend COVID-19 vaccination and case numbers rise over past week.

Tyson Alualu’s COVID-19 delay brings cold feet on Jaguars deal, stays with Steelers.

Rising COVID case counts putting pressure on Toronto ICUs, with patients being transferred to Kingston, Peterborough.

Spartans Fall to Ranked Crews in Columbus.

Multiple agencies respond to Muskegon Dollar General fire, witnesses say.

Bison Hammer UND to Close Out 2020-21 Season.

Shane Bieber: Extension Talks Likely To Wait «Until Maybe Next Offseason».