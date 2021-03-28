© Instagram / equilibrium





Equilibrium appoints new head of marketing and Nendo’s ‘Random Top’ finds its equilibrium in a haphazard chaotic design





Nendo’s ‘Random Top’ finds its equilibrium in a haphazard chaotic design and Equilibrium appoints new head of marketing





Last News:

US and Canada hit back at China's 'baseless' sanctions as Xinjiang row deepens.

Sunny Sunday and Monday, Colder Wednesday.

Necas scores twice as Hurricanes top Lightning 4-3.

Donovan Mitchell's epic first half powers Utah Jazz to another win over Grizzlies 126-110.

After Further Review: Running on faith in uncertain times.

75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today, PM Modi to share his thoughts with people.

March 28 letters to the editor.

State health officials ramp up vaccinations as infections begin to rise again.

Donovan Mitchell's epic first half powers Utah Jazz to another win over Grizzlies.

Beyond the Byline: We want to party like it’s 1999.