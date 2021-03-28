“Don't Regret. Remember”: Frictions of History and Gender in Céline Sciamma's “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and How ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Sees Power in Two Women in Love
By: Sophia Moore
2021-03-28 09:57:18
«Don't Regret. Remember»: Frictions of History and Gender in Céline Sciamma's «Portrait of a Lady on Fire» and How ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Sees Power in Two Women in Love
How ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Sees Power in Two Women in Love and «Don't Regret. Remember»: Frictions of History and Gender in Céline Sciamma's «Portrait of a Lady on Fire»
Bhopal: Man posts girl’s obscene pics on Facebook for refusing to marry him.
Plenty of fun awards available for anglers.
‘It’s for the people’: how George Floyd Square became a symbol of resistance – and healing.
Floyd spurred broad push for change globally, activists say.
Highlights: Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard throws for 500-plus yards, 8 TDs, breaks state record in win over Kentwood.
New heavyweight champion crowned at UFC 260.
Publisher's notebook: $1 billion is a lot of money for a local economy.
‘Hurry, hurry’ culture helped build South Korea, but it’s deadly for commuters.