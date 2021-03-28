Silent Hill creator’s next horror game teased with new concept art and Silent Hill returns tomorrow in Dark Deception DLC
By: Madison Clark
2021-03-28 10:59:26
Silent Hill returns tomorrow in Dark Deception DLC and Silent Hill creator’s next horror game teased with new concept art
The Political Reform Act stifles political participation.
New report: Shocking testimonies of Palestinian and Jordanian detainees in Saudi prisons.
Water Rescues underway in Hawkins County.
Envy Global Trading removes Singaporean Managing Director on police probe.
UMD defeats UND 3-2 in five overtimes, advances to 4th straight Frozen Four.
A 1930s WPA guide to California.
F365 Says: Lingard is the joyous cure to football cynicism.
Phoenix fall to Macarthur in WIN Stadium double-header.
Former Norwich City physio Tim Sheppard to retire aged 70.
Filipino in Japan forms labor union for overseas workers.