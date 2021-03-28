From "Hillbilly Elegy" to "The Gentlemen," here are the worst films of 2020 and Henry Golding defended 'The Gentlemen' after critics accused it of gratuitous racism
© Instagram / the gentlemen

From "Hillbilly Elegy" to "The Gentlemen," here are the worst films of 2020 and Henry Golding defended 'The Gentlemen' after critics accused it of gratuitous racism


By: Michael Miller
2021-03-28 12:08:26

From «Hillbilly Elegy» to «The Gentlemen,» here are the worst films of 2020 and Henry Golding defended 'The Gentlemen' after critics accused it of gratuitous racism


Last News:

Henry Golding defended 'The Gentlemen' after critics accused it of gratuitous racism and From «Hillbilly Elegy» to «The Gentlemen,» here are the worst films of 2020

Ben and Cindy Singer: For this couple of 30 years, loss, grief, and a return to joy.

Shuttered El stop illuminates depth of Philly’s entrenched social problems.

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world.

Gardening: Indoor arrangements for early spring.

What should happen to old movies that are now problematic?

Stoughton lieutenant, Bridgewater rally: 5 top stories in the Brockton area last week.

Fortnite Icon Lachlan Opens Up on Chapter 2 Season 6 and Current State of the Game.

Woodard’s blinding: PBS documentary on far-reaching SC civil rights case to air.

China’s ‘debt-trap’ diplomacy is a myth made in the Trump era.

Tamil Nadu election: We will smash BJP and RSS into smithereens, Rahul Gandhi says.

  TOP