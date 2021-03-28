© Instagram / the goldfinch





The Goldfinch is a bad movie because it is based on a deeply flawed book and 'The Goldfinch' Sucks the Life From Donna Tartt's Best-Selling Novel





The Goldfinch is a bad movie because it is based on a deeply flawed book and 'The Goldfinch' Sucks the Life From Donna Tartt's Best-Selling Novel





Last News:

'The Goldfinch' Sucks the Life From Donna Tartt's Best-Selling Novel and The Goldfinch is a bad movie because it is based on a deeply flawed book

Learning and Wisdom Together Make You Wiser.

Politics and the City: Canal District residents seek two-way communication on one-way streets.

Undeserved praise and participation trophies harm, not help, kids.

Tunes of togetherness.

Governor's support of bill raises questions.

How lies multiply, fester and damage (letter).

COVID HOBBIES: Alternative Photography During The Pandemic.

Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain in dismal forecast for the week ahead.

City's subway system battles to stay on track.

U.S. Impact From Suez Blockage Will Be Minimal, Largely On East Coast.

Politics and the City: Canal District residents seek two-way communication on one-way streets.