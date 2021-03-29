© Instagram / Burt Reynolds





Sally Field Said Burt Reynolds Housebroke Her and Disapproved of Her 'Prolific Use of Swear Words' and Tammy Wynette Saved Burt Reynolds From Drowning in Her Bathtub





Sally Field Said Burt Reynolds Housebroke Her and Disapproved of Her 'Prolific Use of Swear Words' and Tammy Wynette Saved Burt Reynolds From Drowning in Her Bathtub





Last News:

Tammy Wynette Saved Burt Reynolds From Drowning in Her Bathtub and Sally Field Said Burt Reynolds Housebroke Her and Disapproved of Her 'Prolific Use of Swear Words'

Antioch: Police pursuit turns violent after one suspect shoots family dog, breaks into home and evades officers.

How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Sauk County.

Haitians march in favor of constitution as it turns 34 and president seeks overhaul.

Flash Report #1.

Luzerne County coronavirus cases and hospitalizations still rising.

Crime, punishment and development.

Bristol GM cites ‘first and foremost, safety’ in decision for Sunday postponement.

Selectboard and school board to discuss SRO uniform at Monday meeting.

Yuhas' Three-Point Day Powers 4-0 Senior Day Win Over Winthrop.

Top-seeded Gonzaga sprints past No. 5 Creighton.

New York lawmakers reach agreement on bill to legalize recreational marijuana.