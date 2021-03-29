© Instagram / Molly Ringwald





Molly Ringwald Lobbied for John Hughes To Remove an Overtly Sexist Scene in 'The Breakfast Club' and 'The Breakfast Club': Molly Ringwald's Mom Asked Filmmakers to Cut an Embarrassing Scene





Molly Ringwald Lobbied for John Hughes To Remove an Overtly Sexist Scene in 'The Breakfast Club' and 'The Breakfast Club': Molly Ringwald's Mom Asked Filmmakers to Cut an Embarrassing Scene





Last News:

'The Breakfast Club': Molly Ringwald's Mom Asked Filmmakers to Cut an Embarrassing Scene and Molly Ringwald Lobbied for John Hughes To Remove an Overtly Sexist Scene in 'The Breakfast Club'

Hensley: The brilliance of a Texas treasure, Larry McMurtry.

Rhea Ripley Gym Selfie, Shayna Baszler Practices Muay Thai, and Drew McIntyre With His Cat Top This Week's WWE Instagram Photos.

Coast Guard Aids Fisherman Injured on Boat off Nantucket.

«It’s going to take everything and more for us»- Lewis Hamilton on competition against Red Bull.

Alonso ‘had fun’ on F1 return despite DNF.

ESPN: Eagles' Signing One of Best Bargain Deals of Offseason.

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez to testify on WE Charity deal instead of Trudeau.

Man warned by police after hitching a ride on top of a fuel tanker.

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it.

Men's Tennis Falls To Louisville.