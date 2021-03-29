Anna Faris admits pride hurt marriage as Chris Pratt became movie star and Anna Faris admits pride hurt marriage as Chris Pratt became movie star
© Instagram / Anna Faris

Anna Faris admits pride hurt marriage as Chris Pratt became movie star and Anna Faris admits pride hurt marriage as Chris Pratt became movie star


By: Andrew Garcia
2021-03-29 01:14:18

Anna Faris admits pride hurt marriage as Chris Pratt became movie star and Anna Faris admits pride hurt marriage as Chris Pratt became movie star


Last News:

A Mother, A Son, and A Wartime Secret.

Nobody’ wins box office, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ dominates overseas.

SEMO track and field athlete charged with rape before competing in Ole Miss Classic.

A teen girl abducted by a registered sex offender in Texas is in 'extreme danger,' sheriff's office says.

2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at convenience store.

Topic: So far, NO conference has TWO teams in Elite Eight.

UN chief criticises wealthy countries for vaccine 'stockpile'.

'It was a special day'.

Golden Knights look to get back on track against Kings.

MTA to reverse LIRR service cuts on Monday that caused sardine-packed commutes.

First responders on the scene of a crash in Rockford.

  TOP