© Instagram / Gina Rodriguez





Kajillionaire star Gina Rodriguez on jacuzzis and Miranda July's singularity and Gina Rodriguez apologizes, amid backlash, for saying the N-word





Kajillionaire star Gina Rodriguez on jacuzzis and Miranda July's singularity and Gina Rodriguez apologizes, amid backlash, for saying the N-word





Last News:

Gina Rodriguez apologizes, amid backlash, for saying the N-word and Kajillionaire star Gina Rodriguez on jacuzzis and Miranda July's singularity

Markey and progressive Democrats see infrastructure bill as a way to accomplish Green New Deal goals.

Machuga strikes again: Pro bowler wins 3rd consecutive Times-News Open.

Boys soccer ties Crossroads High School in back and forth battle.

NASA Bolsters SMB Program With $45 Million Investment.

Vicor Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity.

Take control of your energy use.

Cubs' Adbert Alzolay Almost Speechless After Making Rotation.

Village of Carmangay being evacuated due to out-of-control grass fire.

Softball closes weekend against Rutgers on high note, beats Scarlet Knights 4-1.

Stabbing on China Hat Road leads to arrest on assault, witness-tampering charges.

Latest On Blue Jays Roster Outlook.