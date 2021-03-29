© Instagram / James Franco





'Freaks and Geeks': Busy Philipps Says James Franco Tried To Steal Her Lines on the Show and Amber Heard Says James Franco Asked About Face Bruises After Alleged Altercation with Johnny Depp





'Freaks and Geeks': Busy Philipps Says James Franco Tried To Steal Her Lines on the Show and Amber Heard Says James Franco Asked About Face Bruises After Alleged Altercation with Johnny Depp





Last News:

Amber Heard Says James Franco Asked About Face Bruises After Alleged Altercation with Johnny Depp and 'Freaks and Geeks': Busy Philipps Says James Franco Tried To Steal Her Lines on the Show

Rain is moving out and sunny skies will return tomorrow.

UConn's elder statemen, Williams, Nelson-Ododa and Westbrook, have adjusted to a leadership role.

UK variant hunters lead global race to stay ahead of COVID-19.

At Least 4 Dead, 130 Rescued As Nashville Sees Worst Flooding In Over A Decade.

OneWeb looking to fill demand for connectivity in the Arctic.

When patience is a virtue >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News.

Injured Penguins forward Jason Zucker close to returning.

Meteorologist warns to take March rain and snowstorm in Sask. seriously.

Denmark routs Moldova 8-0 after pre-game T-shirt protest.

MadBum gets opening day start on mound for Diamondbacks.