© Instagram / John Travolta





Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team unveils John Travolta-like logo and John Travolta Posts Rare Pic With 10-Year-Old Son Benjamin





John Travolta Posts Rare Pic With 10-Year-Old Son Benjamin and Carolina Disco Turkeys baseball team unveils John Travolta-like logo





Last News:

Foreigners and locals among dozens killed in Mozambique terror attack.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church offers in person and digital worship services for Easter.

State Police: Trooper dies 3 years after being hit while on duty by a «distracted’ driver.

Men's Golf Steady on Day 1 in Gulf Shores.

Dallas' Luka Doncic (illness) not listed on Monday's injury report.

Le Roy American Legion Post to observe Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day on Monday.

Who said no one would want to play in New England? Bill Belichick still makes it an NFL destination for free agents.

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it.

Philippine tycoon Dennis Uy eyes assets sale to reduce debt.

UWEC to host CultureFest in April.

Poll: More Iowans support schools requiring bathroom use to match a person's birth gender than oppose it.