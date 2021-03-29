© Instagram / Gigi Hadid





Zayn Malik Opened Up About His And Gigi Hadid’s “Surprisingly Easy” Adjustment To Parenthood and Gigi Hadid Closed Out the Versace Runway With New Red Hair





Gigi Hadid Closed Out the Versace Runway With New Red Hair and Zayn Malik Opened Up About His And Gigi Hadid’s «Surprisingly Easy» Adjustment To Parenthood





Last News:

Purple Eagles Split With Canisius On Senior Day.

Purple Eagles Split With Canisius On Senior Day.

Spartans Come up Short at No. 2 Iowa on Sunday.

Carmangay evacuated as wildfires burn in southern Alberta on Sunday.

NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga tops Creighton to reach Elite Eight.

FSU can’t overcome slow start, turnovers as Seminoles fall to Michigan in NCAA Sweet 16.

TEMA reports 4 deaths related to overnight flooding, severe weather in Tennessee.

U.S. Equity Futures Dip, Asia Stocks Set to Climb: Markets Wrap.

Scott Kingery sent down to minor league camp.

Report: Twins sign RHP Randy Dobnak to 5-year deal.

Harvest Drug to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.