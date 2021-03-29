Vanguard review – an outrageous waste of Jackie Chan and Jackie Chan Action Film ‘Vanguard’ Lands At Gravitas Ventures

© Instagram / Jackie Chan





Last News:

The Ever Given and the physics of big ships clogged the Suez Canal.

Update on PPV Plans For WrestleMania 37.

New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana.

Jason Derulo to become a father for the first time.

Shameless' end-of-life storytelling continues to disappoint, not that we expected otherwise.

Local students bring music to Oaks by the Bay Park.

Red Wolf Barbershop donates free haircuts to 12 junior high students.

Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Dropped to taxi squad.

Dixie the dog got to thanks her supporters in person.

Morningside extends winning streak to 10 with sweep of Dakota Wesleyan.

DCPS: ‘Face coverings continue to be required’.