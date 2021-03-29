Zayn Malik Thinks Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan Makes ‘Better Music’ Than Him and Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Skipped the 2021 Grammys
© Instagram / Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Thinks Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan Makes ‘Better Music’ Than Him and Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Skipped the 2021 Grammys


By: Jacob Johnson
2021-03-29 07:26:27

Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Skipped the 2021 Grammys and Zayn Malik Thinks Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan Makes ‘Better Music’ Than Him


Last News:

Uptick In Youth Violence Has Local Organization Wanting To See Increase In Activities And Community Centers.

McCollum, Lillard lead Blazers past Raptors 122-117.

Business Monday: Multi-family housing development in the works near West Glenwood Mall.

Mavericks make history, blank Gophers for MSU's first Frozen Four trip.

13-year-old boy in critical condition after UTV accident in Sallisaw.

Homeless, disproportionately affected people become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.

Military Communications Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2021-2027 – The Market Eagle.

Gordon scores 13 in Denver debut, a 126-102 win over Hawks.

Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Technology Progress, Business Opportunities and Analysis 2021 to 2027.

  TOP