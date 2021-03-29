Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way and JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech'
By: Mia Martinez
2021-03-29 09:37:55
Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way and JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech'
JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech' and Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way
Bars and restaurants see increase in business after lifted Coronavirus restrictions.
CPHO Sunday Edition: Vaccine safety in Canada: What you should know.
Merkel blames German 'perfectionism' for current virus woes.
Outdoor gatherings and sports resume in England in major easing of lockdown restrictions.
Aniruddh Dave: Will celebrate Holi quietly with my wife and newborn son at home.
Joel Quadracci: Employers investing in employment opportunity equity.
Transfer News: Barcelona keen on signing Jose Gaya.
Rain postpones Oregon State-Washington baseball finale until Monday.
Asian stocks advance on vaccine, stimulus optimism.
EastEnders spoilers: Ben takes on Sharon in angry showdown.