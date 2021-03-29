© Instagram / JK Rowling





Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way and JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech'





Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way and JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech'





Last News:

JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech' and Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way

Bars and restaurants see increase in business after lifted Coronavirus restrictions.

CPHO Sunday Edition: Vaccine safety in Canada: What you should know.

Merkel blames German 'perfectionism' for current virus woes.

Outdoor gatherings and sports resume in England in major easing of lockdown restrictions.

Aniruddh Dave: Will celebrate Holi quietly with my wife and newborn son at home.

Joel Quadracci: Employers investing in employment opportunity equity.

Transfer News: Barcelona keen on signing Jose Gaya.

Rain postpones Oregon State-Washington baseball finale until Monday.

Asian stocks advance on vaccine, stimulus optimism.

EastEnders spoilers: Ben takes on Sharon in angry showdown.