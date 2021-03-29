© Instagram / JK Rowling





Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way and JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech'





Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way and JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech'





Last News:

JK Rowling: Liam Fox says row over Harry Potter author 'shows risk to free speech' and Harry Potter could make HBO Max a streaming giant, but JK Rowling and a deal with NBC stand in the way

Asian stocks mixed amid vaccine, stimulus optimism.

Sun Nuclear Expands with New Facility in the Netherlands to Support Rapid Growth Throughout the EMEA Region.

National MPs vote against Judith Collins, Shane Reti on fluoride policy in rare move for caucus.

Covid-19: Economic frontliners, those registered on MySejahtera may get vaccine as early as April or May.

Some comedy gold, some prehistoric flops: our reviewers’ verdicts.

Sharad Pawar Unwell, Check-Up Shows Gall Bladder Issue: NCP Spokesperson.

ANC NEC 'divided' over call for Ace Magashule to step down due to criminal charges.

Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash.

02:05 ET Is labour-hire the key to rebuilding a post-COVID workforce?