© Instagram / Bette Midler





Elijah Woods, Bette Midler, Others React to Colorado Shooting and Bette Midler, Elijah Wood And Other Celebrities Condemn Boulder Shooting





Bette Midler, Elijah Wood And Other Celebrities Condemn Boulder Shooting and Elijah Woods, Bette Midler, Others React to Colorado Shooting





Last News:

FinCEN's $390 Million Case Against Capital One – And What It Means For AML Enforcement.

'Ocean of Love' helps county kids with cancer and their families.

Coffee, cookies and electric cars: Thai fuel giant bets billions on gas station of the future.

Mindful Monday 6: Standing up for developing countries at the Aid-for-Trade Stocktaking event.

Australian PM Scott Morrison demotes two ministers amid allegations of rape and misogyny.

Mason Mount on fire and Kai Havertz continues good form.

Ericsson CEO maintains focus on European 5G lag.

Coffee, cookies and electric cars: Thai fuel giant bets billions on gas station of the future.

Barnstable County Fair «Tentatively» On.

Anyone Can Trade Like A Professional On Bityard. Yes, Anyone!

Rising from the ashes: Beyer Motorsports rebuilds after devastating fire.