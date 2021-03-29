© Instagram / Jack Black





Jack Black replacing Chris Hemsworth as Thor is terrifying and hilarious and How Tall Jack Black Is (& 9 Other Details About Him You Didn't Know)





Jack Black replacing Chris Hemsworth as Thor is terrifying and hilarious and How Tall Jack Black Is (& 9 Other Details About Him You Didn't Know)





Last News:

How Tall Jack Black Is (& 9 Other Details About Him You Didn't Know) and Jack Black replacing Chris Hemsworth as Thor is terrifying and hilarious

Energy, backpacks and fuels — these things are made of garbage in Poland.

Cherry Street homeless camp will be removed, Aston Park tents remain.

Europe Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Market is Expected to Grow Due to the Growing Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources.

Does Lewes really need more police officers? It depends on who you ask.

How Education – and Envy – Turned a Billionaire Skeptic into a Bitcoin Bull.

'It's the worst time': Oakville 7-Eleven applies to sell wine and beer and people are concerned for different reasons.

Northampton falls to West Point.

US Embassy in Monrovia Distances Itself from Congressman Chris Smith's Comments on Pres. Weah; Says He Does Not Speak for the Biden Administration.

Tampa Bay takes on Columbus, looks for 4th straight home win.

Chelsea fans, look away: Lukaku & De Bruyne are the scariest duo on Earth.

Shell to link executive pay more closely to group's climate performance.