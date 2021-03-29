© Instagram / Naomi Scott





Naomi Scott Reportedly In Talks For A Role In Moon Knight and Naomi Scott to star in Netflixs upcoming anthology Anatomy of a Scandal





Naomi Scott to star in Netflixs upcoming anthology Anatomy of a Scandal and Naomi Scott Reportedly In Talks For A Role In Moon Knight





Last News:

Credit Suisse, Nomura Warn of Financial Hit From Fund Selloff.

Suite Talk: Deborah Garry, president and CEO of BBG&G Advertising & Public Relations.

Nvidia Shield and Sony TVs can finally stream Hulu in Full HD.

Big COVID vaccine eligibility expansion starts today. Here’s everyone in N.J. who can now book shots.

Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 am PDT.

Southwest Airlines Adds 100 Firm Orders For The Boeing 737 MAX 7.

How the #MeToo movement in UK schools began.

CMA clears Uber and Autocab deal.

EU commissioner visits refugee facilities on Greek islands.

Pa. Dept. of Health to give update on vaccines, visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities.

Delays expected due to Rockbridge County tractor-trailer crash on I-81 North.

Madisonville teen EmiSunshine takes on next round of American Idol.