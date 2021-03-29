© Instagram / Naomi Scott





'Aladdin' actress Naomi Scott wants to play villain in Disney movie and Naomi Scott would love to play a Disney villain





'Aladdin' actress Naomi Scott wants to play villain in Disney movie and Naomi Scott would love to play a Disney villain





Last News:

Naomi Scott would love to play a Disney villain and 'Aladdin' actress Naomi Scott wants to play villain in Disney movie

Rise and Phight: 3/29/2021.

Letters to the editor for March 25, 2021.

Keir Starmer is floundering.

IPL 2021: Coach Ricky Ponting set to join team, decision on Delhi Capitals.

Full 'worm moon' illuminates the S'pore sky on Mar. 28, 2021.

Liz Weston: If you need to find tax help, try DIY first.

GVPD and Counseling Center team up to help with mental health.

NASA wants to help private space stations get off the ground.

Racial healing vigil in Battle Creek hopes to promote unity after Atlanta shooting.

Committee to meet Mon. to discuss where federal funds should go.

'Be Kind:' Volunteers bring hundreds of Easter baskets to those in need.

Volusia County School Board to discuss mask policy this week.