© Instagram / Portia de Rossi





Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Details Portia De Rossi's Emergency Surgery and What's Trending 3/23/21: Portia de Rossi Recovering After Emergency Surgery For Appendicitis, Charlie Puth Calling Out Body Shamers After Saying He Is Not Fit





Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Details Portia De Rossi's Emergency Surgery and What's Trending 3/23/21: Portia de Rossi Recovering After Emergency Surgery For Appendicitis, Charlie Puth Calling Out Body Shamers After Saying He Is Not Fit





Last News:

What's Trending 3/23/21: Portia de Rossi Recovering After Emergency Surgery For Appendicitis, Charlie Puth Calling Out Body Shamers After Saying He Is Not Fit and Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Details Portia De Rossi's Emergency Surgery

Prejudice against Asian Americans is real and it's ugly.

Peloton and Verzuz Are Making Musical ‘Face-Off’ Workouts.

Second Defendant Pleads Guilty in Conspiracy to Steal and Sell Construction Equipment, Boats, and Sport Vehicles.

Racist, antisemitic and homophobic memes shared with Jones College Prep students prompt school to contact police.

Miami Heat at New York Knicks odds, picks and prediction.

Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Starts & Sits, teams to target and position breakdowns.

Lisa Vanderpump responds after Kelly Dodd denies dine and dash at Pump.

Portland elementary and middle school students will return to schools 4 days per week.

2021 Valero Texas Open odds, predictions and PGA Tour picks.

New program offers help for Spire customers struggling with rent and utility bills.

Analysis of the sensitivity of the UK (B.1.1.7) and South African (B.1.351) variants to SA.

Washington state Democrats lay out their budget priorities.