© Instagram / Maya Angelou





Barbie releases new doll honoring Dr. Maya Angelou and Dr. Maya Angelou honored with a Barbie doll





Dr. Maya Angelou honored with a Barbie doll and Barbie releases new doll honoring Dr. Maya Angelou





Last News:

Federal Judge Voids Western Colorado Fracking Plan, Requires New Analysis of Climate Harm.

Cool new gadgets: Tiny Bluetooth speaker, versatile phone tripod and a smart dashcam.

New Rap Song of the Day: Los and Topside «Hit ’Em With That Fye».

Monday and Tuesday Weather Forecast.

Worldwide Professional Skincare Industry to 2025.

Facebook, Google investing in 2 new undersea internet cables between US and SouthEast Asia.

Hartford Public Schools transitions back to in-person learning.

NCAA tourney hits halfway point, still the field vs. Gonzaga.

NJFX Participates with the United Nations in Helping to Bridge the Digital Divide.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027.

Gas prices decrease slightly in the past week.

The victims of this war don’t get their names on a wall.