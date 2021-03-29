© Instagram / Glenn Close





Glenn Close's Oscar-nominated performances, ranked (including 'Hillbilly Elegy,' 'Fatal Attraction') and Could Glenn Close Really Win an Oscar for the Reviled ‘Hillbilly Elegy’?





Glenn Close's Oscar-nominated performances, ranked (including 'Hillbilly Elegy,' 'Fatal Attraction') and Could Glenn Close Really Win an Oscar for the Reviled ‘Hillbilly Elegy’?





Last News:

Could Glenn Close Really Win an Oscar for the Reviled ‘Hillbilly Elegy’? and Glenn Close's Oscar-nominated performances, ranked (including 'Hillbilly Elegy,' 'Fatal Attraction')

A key to bridging the political divide: Sit down and talk?

Almost 70% of ERCOT customers lost power during winter storm, study finds.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra brings massive camera sensors and two screens, Mi 11i also announced.

Pride and Property, an Austentatious tale.

Covid and competition drive greater uptake of digital tools in SMEs, says MYOB.

Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row.

Musselman's impact on Arkansas noticed by major target.

SAVE THE DATE – Virtual Town Hall on 3/30 for US Citizens with Consul General William Swaney.

Swastika, graffiti drawn by Mason Middle School students on playground, district says.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Elderly victim fights off suspect, rips off hoodie during ATM robbery.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is nearly identical on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Best 3 Cryptos You Can Trade on eToro.