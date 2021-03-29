© Instagram / Glenn Close





Daniel Kaluuya and Glenn Close Nominated in Supporting Categories and ‘Four Good Days’, Starring Glenn Close And Mila Kunis, Acquired By Vertical For U.S. Release





‘Four Good Days’, Starring Glenn Close And Mila Kunis, Acquired By Vertical For U.S. Release and Daniel Kaluuya and Glenn Close Nominated in Supporting Categories





Last News:

Marijuana legalization in NY: Timeline, decriminalization, taxes and more to know.

This ultrathin sensor could save your lungs—and the climate.

FIRST ALERT: Sunny and cool before next round of rain arrives Wednesday.

Bay Point Advisors Closes $13.91m Loan on Mixed-Use and Residential Developments in Carthage, North Carolina and Athens, Georgia.

Troopers searching for man wanted in Virginia, West Virginia; considered armed and dangerous.

Driver who left daughter behind after hit-and-run crash at gas station sentenced.

Beef and Raisin Empanadas Recipe.

CuriousCT: Question about restaurants and entertainment venues wins latest voting round.

Mitchell Hamline launches resource page for Chauvin trial – News and Events.

COVID In Minnesota: As State Preps For Vaccine Expansion, 1,550 New Cases Reported And 5 More Deaths.

White House announces offshore wind energy initiative creating jobs and addressing climate crisis.

Jessi Read Your Thirst Tweets And TBH We Have No Choice But To Stan.