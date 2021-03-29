Listen to Marisa Tomei narrate exclusive clip of Elena Ferrante's 'The Lying Life of Adults' and Marisa Tomei Reveals She Would ‘Love to Sing and Dance in a Movie’

© Instagram / marisa tomei





Marisa Tomei Reveals She Would ‘Love to Sing and Dance in a Movie’ and Listen to Marisa Tomei narrate exclusive clip of Elena Ferrante's 'The Lying Life of Adults'

Of Course Donald Trump Crashed a Wedding and Gave a Rambling, Incoherent Speech About Biden, Iran, and China.

Retaliatory shootings at an Upper Darby cemetery have neighbors on edge and police frustrated.

Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended.

COVID Vaccine Rollout In Chicago Now Includes Phase 1C, Those 16 And Older With Underlying Conditions.

PGA Tour announces Travelers Championship sponsorship extended to 2030.

Taylor and Whitaker Named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

Dogs, snakes seized from house slated for demolition.

'Significant and need to be responded to': Trudeau on human rights concerns in Xingjang.

Sony Closing PlayStation Store On PS3, Vita, And PSP This Summer.

Herefordshire's new fire chief named.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Rapid Returns, And There Are More To Come.

