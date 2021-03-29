Mercedes' Virtual Reality Glasses Provide a Virtual Marisa Tomei and Marisa Tomei to Narrate Audiobook for Elena Ferrante’s New Novel
© Instagram / marisa tomei

Mercedes' Virtual Reality Glasses Provide a Virtual Marisa Tomei and Marisa Tomei to Narrate Audiobook for Elena Ferrante’s New Novel


By: Emily Brown
2021-03-29 21:10:40

Mercedes' Virtual Reality Glasses Provide a Virtual Marisa Tomei and Marisa Tomei to Narrate Audiobook for Elena Ferrante’s New Novel


Last News:

Marisa Tomei to Narrate Audiobook for Elena Ferrante’s New Novel and Mercedes' Virtual Reality Glasses Provide a Virtual Marisa Tomei

Asians Fear Attacks and Harassment.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 90% effective at preventing coronavirus infection under real-world conditions.

Miami Marlins announce Opening Day and homestand highlights.

Q&A with Harrison Endycott about home country, coming through hard times and more.

Man released from prison after wrongful conviction now seeks exoneration and compensation.

Remembering «Le Grande Orange».

Stand-off between Petersburg police and wanted man on Crater Rd.

First Warning Forecast: Big warm-up on the way, upper 70s by Wednesday.

Live updates: At White House event, Biden to announce acceleration of coronavirus vaccine availability.

NCAA March Madness betting: $300K bet comes in on Houston despite Oregon State ATS hot streak.

Anthony Rizzo ending contract talks with Chicago Cubs to focus on season.

Boulder to close facilities on Tuesday.

  TOP