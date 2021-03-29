© Instagram / patricia arquette





Why everyone remembers the Patricia Arquette episode of Tales From The Crypt and Patricia Arquette: ‘I don’t want to play the ingenue for ever’





Last News:

'Real world' study shows Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 90% effective.

How Spousal Last Name Laws Are Affecting Women’s Rights And Why Some Are Ignoring Call For Equality.

Poet Gabriela Garcia on debut novel Of Women and Salt.

Biocept Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

The Ringling's Wine and Roses 2021.

First Black and gay president of a federal bank endorses reparations.

Five Working Groups Considering Energy Actions to Recommend at UN Summit.

Activision Blizzard Appoints Company Veteran Armin Zerza as Chief Financial Officer.

Rihanna Has a Vampy Monochrome Moment in a Barely-There Miniskirt and Duster Coat.

PenFed Credit Union Raises POW/MIA Flags in Honor of Vietnam War Veterans and Service Members Missing and Unaccounted For.

Charlotte Rabat's «Samir, the Accidental Spy,» Zoë Maltby's «Bear Lake,» And Lana Wilson's «Back Seat» Selected For 21st Annual Screenwriters Lab.