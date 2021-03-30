© Instagram / Carla Gugino





Carla Gugino Turned Down This Big Role To Star In Sin City and How Much Money Carla Gugino Is Actually Worth





How Much Money Carla Gugino Is Actually Worth and Carla Gugino Turned Down This Big Role To Star In Sin City





Last News:

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leaders resign following investigation.

With low inventory and high demand, Salem's housing market tightens.

Some younger people have wait-and-see attitude about getting COVID vaccine.

News 19 brings home ABBY awards for election coverage and more.

The Amex Green Card has a $150 annual fee—but is it worth it?

Man, Woman to Face Murder Charges After Police Find Dismembered Body in U-Haul Truck.

Sharon Stone says she and her sister were sexually abused by their grandfather.

Are Excise Taxes on Beverages a Good Substitute for Income Taxes?

4 vehicle crash on I-75 N near US-35 causing traffic.