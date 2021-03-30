© Instagram / John Oliver





John Oliver Talks Sh** . . . I Mean, Plastics and John Oliver Calls Tucker Carlson a White Supremacist and a Wedge Salad





John Oliver Calls Tucker Carlson a White Supremacist and a Wedge Salad and John Oliver Talks Sh** . . . I Mean, Plastics





Last News:

Mom and pop shop day: Glenville Nutrition.

Demand for Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine high in New River Valley.

2021 NCAA tournament live updates: Elite Eight scores and analysis from Monday’s games.

Ocala man missing and endangered.

Chauvin trial updates: MMA fighter turned witness testifies, technical difficulties mark the end of the day.

Mothers from Chicago and suburbs say that Child Tax Credit expansion will make a huge difference.

Catherine Kuo Remembered: Local Superhero, Loving Mom And Wife.

Knight releases statement on Woodson’s hire as IU head coach.

Family wants answers after crash on I-75 kills 4 loved ones.

Union Pacific Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day.

SEPTA To No Longer Accept Paper Tickets On Regional Rail Beginning Friday.

Brimson, Minnesota man dies in head-on crash with semi.