© Instagram / Julie Andrews





Yes, legendary soprano Julie Andrews is the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown in ‘Bridgerton’ and MGM Rejected Julie Andrews For Being 'Unfilmable' and Made a Massive Mistake





Yes, legendary soprano Julie Andrews is the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown in ‘Bridgerton’ and MGM Rejected Julie Andrews For Being 'Unfilmable' and Made a Massive Mistake





Last News:

MGM Rejected Julie Andrews For Being 'Unfilmable' and Made a Massive Mistake and Yes, legendary soprano Julie Andrews is the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown in ‘Bridgerton’

Hesston College re-accredited for ten years and affirmed for self-monitoring.

Godzilla vs. Kong starts streaming this week: How to watch and what to know.

Waitr and PDQ Restaurants Join Forces in New Partnership.

Troy Hill wants to bring a Super Bowl to Cleveland and open a school in his hometown of Youngstown.

Sanchez: Emmett Till and the man who tried to bring him justice.

Boys and Girls Club opens summer registration.

T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android Devices.

Feeling neck and back pain lately? Here's what chiropractors say you can do.

Wild GM Bill Guerin talks trades, contracts and draft prep.

From rocks and hard places, this Edmond family pieced together a new life by working together.

Governor Murphy Announces Increased Outdoor Gathering Limits and Increased Capacity for Large Venues.