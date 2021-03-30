© Instagram / Bill Murray





Hollywood Gets Casual: Bill Murray, Jason Sudeikis Among Those Dressed Down For The Golden Globes and Sofia Coppola Speaks for Bill Murray and Defines His Elusive Charm in ‘On the Rocks’





Sofia Coppola Speaks for Bill Murray and Defines His Elusive Charm in ‘On the Rocks’ and Hollywood Gets Casual: Bill Murray, Jason Sudeikis Among Those Dressed Down For The Golden Globes





Last News:

Four men injured during sideshow at 24th and Mission.

Galaxy Watch 3 update includes sleep score measurements and walking challenges.

Plan advances to create Kansas child advocate in AG's office.

Sega Thinks SteamDB is a Pirate Website, Wants Yakuza: Like A Dragon Page Removed.

Few demonstrators gather on first day of Chauvin trial.

Q&A: Brownsville mayor speaks on migrant influx.

Update on the latest sports.

Northport VA: Loosening limits on family visits.

U.S. Circuit Courts Split on Abstention Doctrine in Dissolution Cases.

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Cleveland Police investigating discovery of body in field on city's east side.