© Instagram / penelope cruz





Bono, Penelope Cruz, David Oyelowo and Kumail Nanjiani Lend Voices to Pro-Vaccine Animated Series 'Pandemica' and How Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Realized They Were Made For Each Other





Bono, Penelope Cruz, David Oyelowo and Kumail Nanjiani Lend Voices to Pro-Vaccine Animated Series 'Pandemica' and How Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Realized They Were Made For Each Other





Last News:

How Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Realized They Were Made For Each Other and Bono, Penelope Cruz, David Oyelowo and Kumail Nanjiani Lend Voices to Pro-Vaccine Animated Series 'Pandemica'

PG&E obstructed justice on federal probation, former regulator says.

Sun City woman's car wrecked and kept in Mexico.

Hundreds of appointments available for Providence vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

Dreamed of owning a pizza place? Bridgeport's San Remos is on the market.

Yale psychiatrist gives tips on overcoming fear of needles as we reach for herd immunity with COVID vaccine.

Truex Jr. races to victory in Pinty’s truck race on dirt at Bristol.

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Are more spoilers coming?

Watch: March Madness Q&A on Max Abmas, Moses Moody, Gonzaga's all-time rank and more.

Ghislaine Maxwell hit with sex trafficking charges relating to fourth alleged victim.

70s to snow? Roller coaster forecast possible for Mountain State.

Boise, West Ada schools return to full time in-person learning.