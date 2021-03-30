© Instagram / penelope cruz





Penelope Cruz took up smoking after playing a nicotine addicted character and Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz Look to Team Up on Motherhood-Themed ‘Madres Paralelas’





Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz Look to Team Up on Motherhood-Themed ‘Madres Paralelas’ and Penelope Cruz took up smoking after playing a nicotine addicted character





Last News:

Pharrell says the man shot and killed by police at VB Oceanfront Friday was his cousin.

Pennsylvania's 2022 U.S. Senate race: Who's in, who's out and what comes next.

CMPD chief talks about race and policing as the trial of Derek Chauvin begins.

Marquette was won over by Shaka Smart's leadership skills. Now the new coach has work to do.

Introducing Movement & the Mind: A Pioneering Interactive Conference.

Reality Check on the American Dream – RIPON MEDIA.

Famed sportswriter Dave Kindred spoke to «60 Minutes» on his coverage of HS basketball.

Long-term COVID-19 side effects are could take toll on mental health.

Witness at Derek Chauvin murder trial compared his knee to martial arts 'kill choke'.