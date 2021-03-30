© Instagram / penelope cruz





Jessica Chastain defends casting of Penelope Cruz as Colombian in 'The 355' and Penelope Cruz’s 5 Skincare Tips For Looking Ageless





Jessica Chastain defends casting of Penelope Cruz as Colombian in 'The 355' and Penelope Cruz’s 5 Skincare Tips For Looking Ageless





Last News:

Penelope Cruz’s 5 Skincare Tips For Looking Ageless and Jessica Chastain defends casting of Penelope Cruz as Colombian in 'The 355'

Love, Mom and Dad: The Tragedies of Hazing.

CR 2310 Traffic Stop Nets Cocaine And THC Wax, 1 Felony Arrest.

The Latest: Feds shift focus of Native American vaccinations.

Full text of Trump’s statement on Fauci, Birx.

Coroner identifies JBS worker who died in fall at plant on Saturday.

Logano holds on for overtime win on Bristol dirt.

Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) teams up with University of Newcastle on AML study.

Virginia Beach City Council will hold special meeting to discuss Oceanfront shootings.

AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in U.S.

Managing the case backlog: How courts will return to normal after jury trials reopen.