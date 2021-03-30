© Instagram / monica bellucci





Monica Bellucci, 55, exudes sophistication in a black jumpsuit as she attends glitzy event in Paris and To play Maria Callas, Monica Bellucci confronts stage fright





To play Maria Callas, Monica Bellucci confronts stage fright and Monica Bellucci, 55, exudes sophistication in a black jumpsuit as she attends glitzy event in Paris





Last News:

UConn reaches 13th straight Final Four, beating Baylor 69-67.

Letter: Have we quit thinking for ourselves?

What you might have missed in the 6th (and final!) week at Giants camp.

High school highlights: Cherokee Bluff and Flowery Branch pick up baseball wins in region play.

Sean Bean Talks About Derailing ‘Snowpiercer’.

How Tony Price took Penn men's basketball to the Final Four in 1979.

Vigil for victims of Boulder and Atlanta mass shootings held in Cuyahoga Falls.

Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Technology Progress, Business Opportunities and Analysis 2021 to 2027.

Irfan Pathan fourth player to test COVID-19 positive after playing Road Safety World Series.

UFC 260 Medical Suspensions List: Stipe Miocic Escapes Long Layoff.