© Instagram / jim parsons





The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik posts hilarious show bloopers to celebrate Jim Parsons’ birthday... and Kaley Cuoco Recalls The Shock After Jim Parsons Announced His Departure From 'The Big Bang Theory'





The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik posts hilarious show bloopers to celebrate Jim Parsons’ birthday... and Kaley Cuoco Recalls The Shock After Jim Parsons Announced His Departure From 'The Big Bang Theory'





Last News:

Kaley Cuoco Recalls The Shock After Jim Parsons Announced His Departure From 'The Big Bang Theory' and The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik posts hilarious show bloopers to celebrate Jim Parsons’ birthday...

Cavaliers vs. Jazz.

'Let's do something about it': Central Georgia pharmacist, community leaders create vaccine campaign.

Howard Sweeney Obituary (1926.

VORBACH: Routines are not for everyone.

Suarez, Trackhouse lay down a marker at Bristol.

Mark Scheifele tallies twice as Jets race past Flames.

ESPOSITO: Remember that embarrassing thing you posted in high school?

NIST develops «encounter metrics» to slow down or prevent future pandemics.

Amazon launches on-site vaccinations for Kansas, Missouri workers.

JGB yields rise on weak demand for 2-year notes, firmer U.S. bond yields.

Sampson savors magical moment by reflecting on Heathcote.

Logano stays low, wins race on dirt.