© Instagram / zachary levi





Shazam!'s Zachary Levi Reacts to Helen Mirren's Casting News and Helen Mirren Joins Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury Of The Gods As Villain





Shazam!'s Zachary Levi Reacts to Helen Mirren's Casting News and Helen Mirren Joins Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury Of The Gods As Villain





Last News:

Helen Mirren Joins Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury Of The Gods As Villain and Shazam!'s Zachary Levi Reacts to Helen Mirren's Casting News

Imperial Brands expects higher revenue and profit.

Beijing passes new 'patriot' election law for Hong Kong that restricts opposition.

IPL 2021: PUMA and Royal Challengers Bangalore sign multi-year kit deal in an IPL history first.

Pa. Schools Set To Receive Nearly $5 Billion In COVID Relief Money.

Feeling okay and following all guidelines: Harmanpreet after testing COVID positive.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a second display on its huge camera bump.

Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 23 March 2021 – 29 March 2021.

Amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’, illegal immigrants set on fire an immigration detention centre in Corinth, Greece: Read the details.

Tokyo stocks end mixed on US recovery hopes, ex-dividend selling.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Shorts to winter coats.

DFS Heads to Queenstown, New Zealand – WWD.