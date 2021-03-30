© Instagram / janis joplin





Janis Joplin's 'Me And Bobby McGee' gets first-ever official video and Janis Joplin's Pearl Remains a Stunning Gem 50 Years Later: Classic Review





Janis Joplin's 'Me And Bobby McGee' gets first-ever official video and Janis Joplin's Pearl Remains a Stunning Gem 50 Years Later: Classic Review





Last News:

Janis Joplin's Pearl Remains a Stunning Gem 50 Years Later: Classic Review and Janis Joplin's 'Me And Bobby McGee' gets first-ever official video

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, muggy and a few showers for the next two days.

Family Farm Action Alliance Report Shows Impacts of Consolidation in the Agrifood System – Food Tank.

Mark Cuban Reveals 'Fireside' Will Allow Users To Save Audio And Monetize Conversations.

China Makes Huge US Corn Purchase and Mexico Trade Troubles.

Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:.

Kaye Ann Kotila.

UBS says $140 trillion will pour into clean energy — and picks the global stocks to cash in.

WHL Roundup: Bedard's four-point night lifts Pats to 9-4 win over Broncos.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Leanne flees Weatherfield and it's all over for Fiz and Tyrone.

Major revamps and 18 new pubs as Wetherspoon invests £145million.

Clock ticking down on Cortez stilt-house demo.