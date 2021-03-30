© Instagram / kris kristofferson





CMT to Premiere Skyville Live Specials with Kris Kristofferson and More and Kris Kristofferson Helped John Prine Land a Major Label Record Deal





Kris Kristofferson Helped John Prine Land a Major Label Record Deal and CMT to Premiere Skyville Live Specials with Kris Kristofferson and More





Last News:

Chicago shootings: 6 shot Monday.

COVID-19: New deferral in Portugal on the payment of VAT and IRS and IRC withholding taxes.

New life ahead for utility building.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 2 certified by TENAA with HarmonyOS and 5G connectivity.

Ethiopian Women in Energy and youth partner with RES4Africa to boost RE sector.

Woolworths supermarket, cafes and restaurants among new Gold Coast locations on COVID alert.

Vaccine row: Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to commit UK to sharing Covid jab doses with EU.

North Korean students to start new school semester on April 1 at home.

Passenger dead in U.S. 287 crash.

Tuesday: Katie Hurley Day on Juneau Afternoon.