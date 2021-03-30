© Instagram / alicia vikander





MGM Sets ‘Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green To Write/Direct Next ‘Tomb Raider’ With Alicia Vikander Reprising As Lara Croft and Tomb Raider movie sequel: Alicia Vikander could return as Lara Croft next year





Tomb Raider movie sequel: Alicia Vikander could return as Lara Croft next year and MGM Sets ‘Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green To Write/Direct Next ‘Tomb Raider’ With Alicia Vikander Reprising As Lara Croft





Last News:

Kia EV6 boasts up to 577 hp and can charge in under 20 minutes.

Coatings Raw Materials Market.

LA Clippers flex bench strength, extend win streak with statement victory over Bucks.

Deep research on 3D Animation Software Market Technology Progress, Business Opportunities and Analysis 2017 to 2026 – KSU.

BPSC 66th mains exam 2021 date announced on its website.

Kay Mellor's The Syndicate to start on BBC One tonight.

26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 30, all imported.

China Underlines Need to Respect Syria’s Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall admits Celebrity Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood’s blue eyes left her ‘hot and bo...

Using urban forestry to fight for environmental justice.