About that time Jim Hutton turned down Freddie Mercury… and Who was Jim Hutton? Freddie Mercury’s long term partner portrayed in Bohemian Rhapsody by Aaron McCusker...
© Instagram / jim hutton

By: Daniel White
2021-03-30 12:24:56

