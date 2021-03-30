© Instagram / john david washington





'I'm Still Not Out of His Shadow': John David Washington Believes People Still See Him As 'Denzel's Son' and Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, John David Washington to Lead Broadway Revival of The Piano Lesson





'I'm Still Not Out of His Shadow': John David Washington Believes People Still See Him As 'Denzel's Son' and Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, John David Washington to Lead Broadway Revival of The Piano Lesson





Last News:

Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, John David Washington to Lead Broadway Revival of The Piano Lesson and 'I'm Still Not Out of His Shadow': John David Washington Believes People Still See Him As 'Denzel's Son'

16-year-old beekeeper started his own business, and makes his own honey