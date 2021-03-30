© Instagram / john david washington
5 Things to Know about John David Washington, Zendaya's 'Malcolm & Marie' Co-Star and John David Washington on Following in Father Denzel's Acting Footsteps
By: Jacob Johnson
2021-03-30 17:40:07
5 Things to Know about John David Washington, Zendaya's 'Malcolm & Marie' Co-Star and John David Washington on Following in Father Denzel's Acting Footsteps
Last News:
John David Washington on Following in Father Denzel's Acting Footsteps and 5 Things to Know about John David Washington, Zendaya's 'Malcolm & Marie' Co-Star
16-year-old beekeeper started his own business, and makes his own honey
TOP