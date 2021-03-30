© Instagram / cinemark movies





Cinemark Movies 14 employees laid off and Cinemark Movies 8 of Lewisville closes after 25 years





Cinemark Movies 8 of Lewisville closes after 25 years and Cinemark Movies 14 employees laid off





Last News:

Arm Announces Armv9 Architecture: SVE2, Security, and the Next Decade.

Announces Swimmers and Divers of the Week (3.30.21).

BREAKING: Gov. Evers: Everyone 16 years and older can get COVID vaccine April 5.

Orlando to use new job incentive programs and more in economic recovery strategy.

Get educated, and get vaccinated.

Petite Leon Opens for Indoor.

Man stabbed inside apartment near 18th and Vinton streets.

KFSK Series: Petersburg residents talk about having COVID-19.

Utah Launches Pioneering Pilot on Mobile Driver's License.

Join Dillon Francis and Wave for a «Total Fiasco» on April 1.

Sixteen Agri-Food Exporters Taking on New International Markets.

Two arrested on possession of drug charges in Lee County, Iowa.