© Instagram / cinemark movies





Curtain coming down for the last time at Cinemark Movies 5 and Candy smugglers beware: Cinemark Movies 8 will no longer allow patrons to bring large bags





Candy smugglers beware: Cinemark Movies 8 will no longer allow patrons to bring large bags and Curtain coming down for the last time at Cinemark Movies 5





Last News:

Tear up your bracket and give blood during Donor Madness.

The Deeper Dig: Kids and the Covid vaccine.

IRS warns of tax refund email scam targeting college students and staff.

The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 – the most significant insolvency reforms in the UK for a generation.

Column: Sanctions enforcement and Goodhart's Law.

Doug Lavin: New US Administration sets out aviation agenda.

Gaming Headsets and Gaming Headphones Market Latest Trend, Demand and Technology Outlook 2025 – KSU.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales update adds advanced suit, muscles.

Orange County boys athlete of the week: Riley Kelly, Tustin.

Global Hemodialysis Services Market Opportunities 2021-2027 With Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand – KSU.

MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd's death says he called police on the police.

Fire officials: Rescue underway for dog on cliff in Seymour.