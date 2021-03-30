© Instagram / cinemark movies





Former Cinemark Movies 6 on University Drive in Mishawaka being demolished and Cinemark Movies 10 in Brighton is closing





Cinemark Movies 10 in Brighton is closing and Former Cinemark Movies 6 on University Drive in Mishawaka being demolished





Last News:

Indiana and Penn State Claim Weekly Men's Soccer Awards.

CPBJ seminar explores achieving diversity and inclusion in your business.

Santa Clara County to launch mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit.

Sergio Aguero has unfinished business at Liverpool and Rafa Benitez knows it.

Ablation Catheters Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027 – SoccerNurds.

Cleaner-loaders Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2021-2027 – SoccerNurds.

Philadelphia Flyers place defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers.

Live updates: Biden signs legislation extending pandemic-era loan program for small businesses.

Texas Standard For March 30, 2021.

Attorney charged in murder of wife at Griggs Reservoir back in jail after seeking out witness.

DACA recipients' counsel asks Houston judge to hold off on ruling.

Go On A Spring Adventure At Treetop Quest.